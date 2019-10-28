“Make Sure You Call Me” – Tacha Gives Out Her Personal Phone Number On Live Video

Controversial reality star, Tacha has given out her personal phone number during a live video session on Instagram.

The disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, who was absent at Mercy’s winner party on Saturday, decided to chat with her lovely fans, popularly known as Titans, and one of them asked for her number, to which she jokingly responded saying,

“070000000…..Make sure you call me”

Information Nigeria recalls a mischievous fan was filmed snatching the glasses of the controversial reality star while she trying to navigate her way into the venue of her ‘meet and greet’ on Wednesday.

Read Also: Tiwa Savage Replies Those Criticizing Her Because Wizkid Grabbed Her Bum

Watch the video below: