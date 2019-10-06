Male Passengers Berate Man For Backing His Child In A Bus (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

The video of a man backing his child in public transport being berated by male passengers has since gone viral.

Man Backing His Child
Male passengers berate man for backing child

Wonders never cease to happen in Lagos, as can be seen in the video, as the male passengers in the bus queried the decision of the man in carrying out what they tagged as a “woman’s role.”

Also Read: ”He Died Because He Wanted To Please Everybody”, Nigerian Man Mourns His Late Friend

While this was going on, some of the female passengers sprang up to the support of the man.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Male passengers berate a man for backing his child

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

Tags from the story
lagos
0

You may also like

Corruption: How Transparency International Exposed Jonathan’s Goof! Or Did He Just Lie Outright?

Police kills 500 level FUTA student

Nigeria Signs MoU with Chinese Company to Build 3, 050 Megawatt Plant – Minister

Trending video of a Nigerian man commanding his boss to sign a document in the name of Jesus

Troops Arrest 2 Bandits In Zamfara

Buhari

President Buhari Reappoints Boss Mustapha, Abba Kyari

National Assembly set to pass new minimum wage bill – Yakubu Dogara

African Union (AU) inaugurates $200m Headquarters, donated by China.

Kano State government promises farmers 400,000 Bags Of Fertiliser From Govt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *