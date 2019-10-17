Malnourished Naked Woman Thrown Out Of Moving Car In Lagos (Video)

According to a video going viral, an unidentified naked woman was allegedly dropped off by an unknown man in a car at Jubilee bridge, Ajah on Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the lady, who looks malnourished, was thrown out of a moving car and she allegedly “dried up in a few minutes” after she was dropped off.

Many believe she is either been a victim of money ritual or she must have been kidnapped due to her skinny appearance.

See the reactions and video below:

This is a video of her, let's see if you really can touch her seeing her getting dried up… Emi lema k0ba #YEYEBOYFRIEND #YEYEGIRLFRIEND #zlatan 🏃 pic.twitter.com/vmPa0Kw3ws — BROWNIE(gov. of ikorodu) (@iCraze6) October 17, 2019

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3tZIdThM5h/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link