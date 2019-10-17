Malnourished Naked Woman Thrown Out Of Moving Car In Lagos (Video)

by Amaka

According to a video going viral, an unidentified naked woman was allegedly dropped off by an unknown man in a car at Jubilee bridge, Ajah on Wednesday.

The unidentified naked lady
The unidentified naked lady

According to eyewitnesses, the lady, who looks malnourished, was thrown out of a moving car and she allegedly “dried up in a few minutes” after she was dropped off.

Many believe she is either been a victim of money ritual or she must have been kidnapped due to her skinny appearance.

Read Also: ‘How Biggie Turned Me On In The 13th Week’ – Tacha

See the reactions and video below:

Reactions

Reactions

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3tZIdThM5h/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tags from the story
Ajah
0

You may also like

Examination malpratice: Kano State school charge each student N30,000 for WAEC

NYSC advises prospective corp members to get vaccinated against Meningitis

Government shuts down Television stations in Kenya

Check out photos of a cute baby abandoned in the bush

We didn’t favour President Buhari in 2015 Presidential election

4 Passengers Injured During Stampede On Lagos-Bound EgyptAir Flight

Frank Edoho Dropped as Host as ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ Returns (See Details)

2019: “I am not sure there will be an election, even Nigeria may not live” — Pastor Adeboye

Miami Police reveals identity of face eating cannibal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *