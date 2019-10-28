“Mama Renewable Energy”, Chief Okuribido to Open “Women in Power” Luncheon At Future Energy Nigeria 2019

The Future Energy Nigeria conference and exhibition has announced this year’s highly anticipated Women in Power Luncheon, which will take place during the 2-day conference on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

“’The Women in Power Luncheon” aims to celebrate the role that women play in the energy and power sectors; and the great contributions they make in shaping Africa’s economic future.

“We have really exciting guest speakers who are pioneers in their field, so this is a fantastic opportunity for the business women in the sectors to meet up and be inspired, engage in peer-to-peer networking, hear from the trailblazing champions in the field and expand their field of influence,” says Women in Power coordinator Yolisa Nyoka.

The organizers have also announced that the welcome opening address for the Women in Power Luncheon will be delivered by Chief (Mrs) Anita Nana Okuribido, President of the Women in Renewable Energy Association in Nigeria. Widely and fondly known as “Mama Renewable Energy” in the region, Mrs Okuribido says, “I feel very privileged to plan along with Future Energy Nigeria to launch the Women in Power platform in Nigeria having done a successful launch in Kenya.”

Another Nigerian female power pioneer who will be speaking at the event is Ms Olasimbo Sojinrin, Country Manager for Solar Sister. Discussion and talking points in the programme include update on projects supporting the role of women within the energy sector, breaking ground for women in power, status of the emancipation of women-owned businesses in the energy sector, spotlight on renewable energy business opportunities for women, assessing the role of women empowerment and gender equality in a male dominated sector and highlighting the unique partnerships supporting women within the energy sector

While attendance at the Women in Power Luncheon is by invitation only, there are available opportunities for organisations to join as featured partners of this unique forum.

The Future Energy Nigeria Expo and Conference will take place from Tuesday, November 12 to Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

ABOUT FUTURE ENERGY NIGERIA

The 16th edition of this longstanding conference and exhibition will gather the industry to discuss and showcase solutions for the power sector and connect power and energy professionals working together to advance a sustainable energy economy.



Future Energy Nigeria is organised by Spintelligent, a multi-award-winning Cape Town-based exhibition and conference producer across the continent in the infrastructure, energy and mining sectors. Other well-known events include African Utility Week, Future Energy East Africa, Nigeria Mining Week, East & Central Africa Mining Forum and DRC Mining Week. Spintelligent is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group’s Clarion Energy Series, which runs over 40 events that cover the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, making it one of the group’s largest portfolios.



Future Energy Nigeria dates and location:

Conference, Expo and Knowledge Hub: 12-13 November 2019

Venue: Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos, Nigeria.



