Man Arrested For Luring, Raping, Robbing, Stripping, Blindfolding Ladies In Enugu

The Enugu state police command has arrested one, Okeke Anthony, a specialist in tricking, raping, robbing, stripping and blindfolding unsuspecting ladies in the state.

Confessing to the crime, he said he is based in Awka, Anambra, but usually visits the state for the purpose of his criminal act.

“I and my gang members usually get our victims from commercial sex workers and pretend to be going to lodge with them.

While in the hotel, my accomplice would emerge with a sharp dagger from where he is hiding in the bathroom and we blindfold and strip our victims naked and rob them.

We used to collect their phones, force them to reveal their bank details and PIN number and at times rape them too.”