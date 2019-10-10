Man Blames God After Defiling His Four Daughters

Bassey Archibong has been arraigned for having sexual intercourse with his four daughters aged between 12 and 20.

Archibong(64) was said to have been having an incestuous sexual relationship with the girls since 2016.

Archibong, was arraigned on three counts of continuous sexual relationship with his daughters, failure to get their consent and involvement in an amoral relationship with the victims before the Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court 1, Lagos.

According to the prosecutor, John Iberedem, said Archibong who pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him, used food to bait the girls to consent to his amorous desire.

Iberedem said whenever the children objected, he would refer to Lot in the Bible, who had sex with his daughters and was not punished by God.

The prosecutor also stated that the offences were punishable under Section 265 (2) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2019.

He said, “The defendant beat the children and starved them whenever they confronted him on why he was sleeping with them.

“He would tell them that intercourse between fathers and daughters were normal and approved by God.

“He told the children that God did not punish Lot, who had sexual intercourse with his children, meaning that He approves of the act.”

The charges read in part, “That you, Bassey Archibong, between the years 2016 and 2019 at No. 10 Kunle Dipo Street, Majidun, Owutu, Ikorodu, Lagos State, in the Ikorodu Magisterial District, did engage your four daughters between the ages of 12 and 20 in sexual activities by having carnal knowledge of them continuously without their consent, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 265 (2) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

“That you, Bassey Archibong, on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned magisterial district, did have unlawful carnal knowledge of your 20-year-old daughter without her consent even when you knew that it was morally wrong, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 260 (1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.”