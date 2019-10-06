Man Catches Wife Sending Nude Photos To Boyfriend Who Promised To Buy Her iPhone 11

by Valerie Oke
file photo of a phone
file photo of a phone

Popular Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a furious man who contacted him over claims that he caught his wife sending her nude photos to her boyfriend who promised to buy her an iPhone 11.

According to the story which the relationship expert made public via his Instagram page,  the man said he and his wife were still fasting when he made the shocking discovery.

The man added that he discovered the nude after his wife forgot her phone at home.

Read AlsoHe Spread My Legs Like Chicken On Barbecue Stick; Married Woman Narrates Cheating Experience

The man went on to share a screenshot of the wife’s Whatsapp chat with the said boyfriend which included the nude photos.

Read the full story and images below:

Tags from the story
iPhone 11
0

You may also like

Save yourself from sudden death

4 Things Every Mature, Real Man Wants In A Girlfriend

Want To Make Your Man Love You? Say THESE 6 Things

5 Foods That Fight Off Belly Bloat

Camera Noir Makes Black And White Pictures Cool Again

Crazy: Celebrity Sp*rms to be up for Sale from Next Year, Ladies Start Saving!

Husbands, 5 Phrases That Will Turn Your Wife On

Kiki Osinbajo

‘No One Can Say I Don’t Work Hard, Says Kiki Osinbajo As She Shows Off Her Office

African Culture! Even As A King, Sanusi Kneels To Greet His Mother | Photo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *