Man Climbs Mast, Vows To Remain There Until Buhari Resigns

Residents of Ribah community in Kebbi State were left stunned on Saturday when a middle-aged man climbed a mast and vowed not to descend from it until President Muhammadu Buhari resigns.

According to reports, during negotiation, his Local Government Chairman pleaded with him to come down and promised to give him a brand new motorcycle, but he refused.

Also Read: The Fear Not To Fail His Family Is What Killed Him’ – Nigerian Man Mourns His US-Based Friend

However, after a long period of persuasion, he gave in and was immediately whisked away.

See post below: