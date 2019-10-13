Man Dies At Lagos Airport After Receiving News Of Wife’s Death

by Verity

 

Murtala Muhammed International Airport
Murtala Muhammed International Airport

Jude Oladapo, a passenger, slumped and died while undergoing boarding procedures at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos on Saturday.

The Spokesperson for the MMIA Police Command, Lagos, DSP Joseph Alabi, revealed that the deceased, a 44-year-old man was about boarding an Air France flight when he suddenly slumped after receiving news that his wife had died.

Read Also: [Video]: Watch as Model slumps and dies on runway

He said the incident happened at about 5.30 p.m. and the deceased was confirmed dead by Dr Ajayi Olamide of the MMIA Medical Clinic.

Tags from the story
Joseph Alabi, Jude Oladapo, Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA)
0

You may also like

Boko Haram: US Issues Warning To Its Citizens In Nigeria

Nigeria is the 6th most dangerous African country to live in

EFCC Arraigns Top Police Pension Fund Fraud Suspect Today

NCC Seeks Right Of Way Approval For Telecom Companies

Nigerian Leaders Need Prayers, Not Criticism, Says CAN

Suicide Bomber Strikes Catholic Church In Kaduna

Navy Hands Over 17 Suspected Oil Thieves To NSCDC In Akwa Ibom

Ekaterina Karaglanova

Social Media Influencer Found Dead Inside Suitcase

Kaduna Govt. Seeks Retired Military Officers’ Assistance To Tackle Security Challenges

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *