Man Dies At Lagos Airport After Receiving News Of Wife’s Death

Jude Oladapo, a passenger, slumped and died while undergoing boarding procedures at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos on Saturday.

The Spokesperson for the MMIA Police Command, Lagos, DSP Joseph Alabi, revealed that the deceased, a 44-year-old man was about boarding an Air France flight when he suddenly slumped after receiving news that his wife had died.

Read Also: [Video]: Watch as Model slumps and dies on runway

He said the incident happened at about 5.30 p.m. and the deceased was confirmed dead by Dr Ajayi Olamide of the MMIA Medical Clinic.