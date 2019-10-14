Man Disgraced Over Attempt To Sleep With Best Friend’s Wife (Photos)

by Eyitemi
Aboy's photo
Aboy’s photo

The naked photo of a man named Aboy is currently circulating on social media for allegedly trying to sleep with his friend’s wife.

According to a Facebook user, Biggy-C Ifeanyi who shared the story, the said man is from Nnwei community in Anambra.

The man added that he was caught right in the act in a guest house where he had hoped to taste from the friend’s wife honey pot.

He was then dragged out of the room naked with his photos taken with force.

See the Facebook post below:

