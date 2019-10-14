Man Disgraced Over Attempt To Sleep With Best Friend’s Wife (Photos)

The naked photo of a man named Aboy is currently circulating on social media for allegedly trying to sleep with his friend’s wife.

According to a Facebook user, Biggy-C Ifeanyi who shared the story, the said man is from Nnwei community in Anambra.

The man added that he was caught right in the act in a guest house where he had hoped to taste from the friend’s wife honey pot.

Read Also: Slay Queen Runs Mad After Alighting From G-Wagon Benz In Anambra (VIDEO)

He was then dragged out of the room naked with his photos taken with force.

See the Facebook post below: