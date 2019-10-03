Man Drowns While Trying To Propose To His Girlfriend Underwater

A man has reportedly lost his life while trying to propose to his girlfriend underwater during their “once-in-a-lifetime” holiday.

The man who has been identified as Steven Weber dived into the ocean to pop the question to his woman Kenesha Antoine via the window of their submerged cabin in Tanzania.

Read Also: Man Who Couldn’t Swim Saves Drowning Boy And Dies

A clip showed Mr Weber pressing a piece of paper against the glass with the message: “Will you please be my wife?” before proceeding to open a ring box then swam out of view towards the surface.

Ms Antoine, had then taken to her Facebook on Friday morning with her response: ”Yes! Yes! Yes!

”However a few hours later she revealed that he “never emerged from those depths” to hear her answer.

“We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruellest twist of fate imaginable,” she wrote.

“I will try to take solace in the fact that we enjoyed the most amazing bucket list experiences these past few days, and that we both were so happy and absolutely giddy with excitement in our final moments together.

“I will find you and marry you in the next lifetime, and the next, and the next, and the next,” added Ms Antoine. ”I love you so much, and I always will.”

The couple had gone to Pemba Island off the coast of East Africa for holdiay.

An official at the US Department of State confirmed the death of the man.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss,” a spokesperson said. “We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance.”