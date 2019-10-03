Man Forgives, Hugs Ex-Dallas Cop Who Killed His Brother (Video)

A young American man identified as Brandt Jean, the brother of Botham Jean who was killed in his house by an off-duty police officer named Amber Guyger, has got people talking on social media.

The young man decided to forgive and embrace his brother’s killer after she was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

The young man also preached about Jesus to the convicted lady who killed his brother. Watch the video below: