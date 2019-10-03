Man Forgives, Hugs Ex-Dallas Cop Who Killed His Brother (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

A young American man identified as Brandt Jean, the brother of Botham Jean who was killed in his house by an off-duty police officer named Amber Guyger, has got people talking on social media.

Brandt Jean
Brandt Jean hugging ex-cop who killed his brother

The young man decided to forgive and embrace his brother’s killer after she was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Also Read: ‘He Fucked My Armpit’: Lady Shares Weird Love Making Experience

The young man also preached about Jesus to the convicted lady who killed his brother. Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Amber Guyger, Botham Jean, Brandt Jean
0

You may also like

Pogba Lashes Out At Mourinho and Team Mates, SEE 7 Points He Made

Two persons killed by armed robbers at Kaduna-Abuja road

I will remain true - New Lagos governor, Sanwo-Olu

I didn’t say I would clear Apapa gridlock in 60 days – Jide Sanwo-Olu

Towards Building a Sustainable Environment; Hall 7 Celebrates International Day of Forests

APO Killing: High Court sentences two policemen to death

Nollywood actress splits from Husband just 1 week after 10th Wedding Anniversary, makes shocking allegations

Tboss

Tboss Wants A Female Housemate To Win BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ Edition

Today’s Question: What do you think of Wizkid Getting Himself a Goat as a pet?

I’ll Not Rest Until we Get Nigeria to Where God wants it to Be – Obasanjo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *