Man In Police Custody After Sodomizing His Son To Death

A 25-year-old man identified as Muchiri Derick from Maara Sub-County has been arrested by the police in Kenya for allegedly sodomizing his one and half years son to death.

The Commissioner of Tharaka-Nithi, Ms Opwora Beverly made this known on Wednesday while speaking with journalists in her office.

She said the young child was confirmed dead on arrival at Mutunguni hospital where his parents rushed him on Monday morning.

The baby boy was said to have suffered severe injuries on the anus, which prompted hospital administration to inform the police.

It was however discovered during interrogation that the baby’s father might have sodomized him.

According to her, the suspect is a well-known drug addict who sometimes assists the police with investigations.

He will be brought to court soon to face murder charges, she added.