Man Involved In Auto Crash Dies After Rejection By Hospital In Abuja

by Michael

A Nigerian man from Abuja has been reported to have died after he was rejected care by the hospital where he crashed his car into.

Another Twitter user who was identified as the friend to the deceased took to his social media space to share this information.

In his tweet he narrated that his friend had a car accident, crashed right in front of the hospital and was rushed in for care.

Things got shocking when the same hospital he crashed into refused to attend to him before he died.

