Man Kidnaps Sister In Taraba; Demands N10m Ransom

Suspect in handcuffs
A suspect

The Taraba state police command has arrested Abdulbasit Umar(22), for allegedly aiding the kidnap of his own sister, Amina Umar(10) on her way to school.

He was arrested alongside two other accomplices, Sadiq Sani and Abdullahi Habib, who were said to have demanded the sum of N10 million as ransom to free their victim.

According to the Spokesman of the state police command, DSP David Misal, who paraded the suspects, officers of the State Investigative Bureau arrested them in their way to collect a ransom of N4 million which they later settled for.

Read Also: 2 Teachers, 6 Female Students Kidnapped From In Kaduna

The major suspect, Abdulbasit Umar who spoke to newsmen said he had not done such before but needed the money to study abroad.

According to him, “my aim was that after collecting the money, I will proceed with my education abroad.”

One of his accomplices Sadiq Sani who said he is a childhood friend of Abdilbasit, said he connived with his friend to help him get money from the father.

