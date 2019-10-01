Man Killed While Trying To Save 13-Year-Old Girl From Rapists In Kenya

A 28-year-old man has been killed by some assailants at Kasuku in Ol Joro Orok, Kenya while trying to help a young girl.

According to reports, the man John Wanyati Kiarie was walking home to Gituamba village at 8pm when he heard the 13-year-old girl screaming for help as she was being defiled by two men said to be ‘boda boda’ operators.

The deceased reportedly rushed to rescue her but in the process was hit with metal in the head, he died on the way to the hospital.

Nyandarua Health executive Njenga Mungai given a report on the case said the minor sustained a little head injury and is being treated adding that she is in stable condition and is undergoing counselling.

Nyandarua West sub-county police commander Isaac Ruto has also confirmed that the two suspects, James Kariuki Wangari, 23, and Ken Mungai Mirugi, 20, have been arrested.

The minor mentioned their names after she regained consciousness.

“We have taken the statements and locked them up. We are conducting further investigations. The law will take its cause,” he said.

The girl’s mother told reporters that her daughter was returning home from her grandmother’s home when the incident occurred.

The culprits had picked her on a bike and taken her to a bush near Kasuku playground.

“I was called by residents only to find her bleeding profusely,” she said.