Man Mobbed After Paying N30 For Food He Ate In Canteen (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
A Twitter user @Gimba Kanda has shared the video of a man who got mobbed after paying N30 for a meal he ate at a canteen.

Upon interrogation, he said he came down to eat because the minister for Agriculture, Muhammad Sabo Nanono, said there is no hunger in the country and that with N30 people can eat in canteens in some part of Nigeria like Kano.

One of the mobs then asked him if Muhammad Sabo Nanono is the father of the food vendor.

However, luck smiled on him as he escaped the scene unscathed.

Watch the video below:

