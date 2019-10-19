Man Nabbed For Stealing Pregnant Woman’s Pant

An unidentified youngman has been arrested in Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State for allegedly stealing panties belonging to a pregnant woman.

According to reports, he was arrested while trying to flee after stealing the panties from the line where the woman had spread her underwear.

Consequently, he was then handed over to the security operatives within the area.

Read Also: Do People Still Wear Panties? Toke Makinwa Asks

The idea of panties stealing is said to be associated with ritualists particularly internet fraudsters who are said to be using the panties for the purpose of voodoo.