Man Nabbed In Attempt To Rape University Student (Photo)

by Michael
Man Nabbed In Attempt To Rape EKSU Student
Ekiti State University

A man identified as Abraham has been caught in an attempt to rape a student of Ekiti State University.
The man who was stripped naked had planned on his mission for a while before attempting it.

He was caught in the early hours of today inside the room of the girl he was trying to force himself on.
The lady who narrowly escaped explained that he had come to her room at about 1:30AM, tried forcing Himself on her before she broke free and called for help.
Abraham was stripped naked, beaten before being handed to the school authorities.
