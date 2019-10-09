Man Narrates How He Lost Scholarship Because Of His Greedy HOD

by Michael

A Nigerian Twitter user identified as Chukwuleta Leonard has shared on Twitter how he lost an MTN Scholarship because of his Head of Department.

His narration follows a BBC Africa Eye undercover investigation that targeted West African University lecturers sexually harassing young university girls.

READ ALSO – Sex For Grades: There’s Sex-For-Role In Nollywood Too – Yul Edochie

In his thread, the young man narrated how he lost a scholarship that was awarded to him by MTN simply because he ‘didn’t share part of the money with HOD

In his case, however, he was not sexually harassed but was bullied because his HOD felt entitled to a percentage of his scholarship.

See The Thread  Here:

See More Here:

Sex For Grades
Chukwuleta’s Tweet
Sex For Grades
Chukwuleta’s Tweet
Sex For Grades
Chukwuleta’s Tweet
Sex For Grades
Chukwuleta’s Tweet

 

Tags from the story
Sex For Grades
0

You may also like

Nigerians Should Expect Stable Power Supply From Early October – Minister

King Sunny Ade’s Ex-guitarist, Fatoke Abiodun, Caught With Cocaine

Boko Haram: There Was No Raid On Nigeria’s Territory By Cameroon Troops, Says DHQ

Stop Banks from Charging N100 Monthly ATM Charges Now – Reps Tell Sanusi

Lagos State Police To Treat Kolade Johnson’s Murder As Homicide

I hate Obasanjo, but he was instrumental in bringing Jonathan to power – Dokubo-Asari

It is the job of the ACN to run down the government and they will not succeed insha Allah – Gulak

Kaduna Refinery Loses N2bn Annually To Illegal Pipeline Tapping

“The Igbos Were Victims Of Genocide” – Wole Soyinka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *