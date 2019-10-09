Man Narrates How He Lost Scholarship Because Of His Greedy HOD

A Nigerian Twitter user identified as Chukwuleta Leonard has shared on Twitter how he lost an MTN Scholarship because of his Head of Department.

His narration follows a BBC Africa Eye undercover investigation that targeted West African University lecturers sexually harassing young university girls.

In his thread, the young man narrated how he lost a scholarship that was awarded to him by MTN simply because he ‘didn’t share part of the money with HOD

In his case, however, he was not sexually harassed but was bullied because his HOD felt entitled to a percentage of his scholarship.

A thread. #SexForGrades I won the much coveted MTN scholarship just after my first year in Uni. It was a proud moment for my family and I, and my widowed mother could not have been more grateful.

MTN was set to pay me 200k every year provided I remained on a first class/2.1. — Chukwuleta Leonard (@emekachukwuleta) October 8, 2019

