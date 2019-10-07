Man Receives Heavy Backlash From Male Passengers In A Bus For Backing His Child

by Valerie Oke
Commercial bus in Lagos
Commercial bus in Lagos

A viral video of a man strapping his child to his back while on a commercial bus has hit the internet.

In the video, a man is seen sitting with his little baby strapped to his back while looking unconcerned about what the other passengers might think.

Read AlsoMan Catches Wife Sending Nude Photos To Boyfriend Who Promised To Buy Her iPhone 11

Although the man didn’t commit any crime against the other passengers on the bus, the male among the passengers still tongue-lashed him for backing his own child even though it was none of their business.

Watch the video below:

0

You may also like

PDP mourns the death of Maitama Sule

20 Stations Shut in Lagos after Selling Petrol for More than N97

Badoo suspect confesses, says he was tricked into joining

“Ambassador Of Black Knuckles, Bleaching” – Tacha Blasts Mercy (Video)

Court rules July 6 for the hearing of Shiites and the Nigerian Army clash

5 men remanded for stealing diesel theft

Woman cuts her stepdaughter’s hand with blade

FG to Go A-borrowing in Order to be Able to Implement 2012 Budget – Doyin Okupe

Libya Deports 154 Nigerians

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *