Man Receives Heavy Backlash From Male Passengers In A Bus For Backing His Child

A viral video of a man strapping his child to his back while on a commercial bus has hit the internet.

In the video, a man is seen sitting with his little baby strapped to his back while looking unconcerned about what the other passengers might think.

Read Also: Man Catches Wife Sending Nude Photos To Boyfriend Who Promised To Buy Her iPhone 11

Although the man didn’t commit any crime against the other passengers on the bus, the male among the passengers still tongue-lashed him for backing his own child even though it was none of their business.

Watch the video below: