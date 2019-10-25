Man Remanded In Kirikiri For Throwing Stones At Police Officers

Sulaimon Agboola(30) has been remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Facility, Apapa, Lagos, after he pleaded guilty to throwing stones and bottles at police officers on duty.

Magistrate M.O. Tanimola ordered that the defendant should remain behind bars pending review of the facts of the case and sentencing.

The case was then adjourned until Oct. 31 for review of the facts and sentencing.

Agboola was arraigned on charges of conspiracy, membership of an unlawful society, assault, breach of the peace and possession of hemp.

The Prosecutor, Insp Aondohemba Koti, had alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by selling weeds suspected to be hemp and gathering hoodlums smoking weeds on the Agege Motor Road in Oshodi, Lagos State.

Koti told the court that the defendant committed the offences in conspiracy with others still at large, on Oct. 17 at 9.45 p.m. at Cappa, Oshodi.

“The defendant tried to resist arrest when he was caught with weeds suspected to be Indian hemp. ” He resorted to fighting the police officers by throwing stones and bottles at them. “He was arrested while his accomplices took to their heels,” the prosecutor submitted.