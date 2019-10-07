Man Reveals How A Pregnant Relative Was Treated At A General Hospital

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian singer John Networq has taken to Twitter to recount how his brother’s pregnant wife was treated in a hospital.

According to John, his brother’s wife had been rushed to the hospital and was told she had to have a Csection before she will be able to have the baby.

The woman was referred to a private clinic which turned out to be owned by the doctor at the general hospital who referred her there.

The post has since gotten many talking on social media.

Read the story below and share your thoughts with us;

John Networq tweet
John Networq tweet
John Networq tweet
John Networq tweet

 

