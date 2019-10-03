Man Utd Sets Club Record As Players Fire Blank In Europa League

by Olayemi Oladotun

Manchester United fired blank on Thursday evening in the Netherlands as they were held to a goalless draw against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

Manchester United coach, Ole Solskjaer

At the end of 90 minutes, the Manchester club failed to register a shot on target, thereby setting an unwanted club record.

Again the terrible club run on the road continued as they extended their winless run to ten games.

