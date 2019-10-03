Man Utd Sets Club Record As Players Fire Blank In Europa League

Manchester United fired blank on Thursday evening in the Netherlands as they were held to a goalless draw against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.
At the end of 90 minutes, the Manchester club failed to register a shot on target, thereby setting an unwanted club record.
0 – Manchester United have failed to have a shot on target in a UEFA Europa League game for the first time in their history (25 games). Blunt. pic.twitter.com/f3ADg6Qow6
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 3, 2019
Again the terrible club run on the road continued as they extended their winless run to ten games.
10 – Manchester United have failed to win any of their last 10 away matches across all competitions (D4 L6) – they last went on a longer winless run on the road between February and September 1989 (run of 11). Worrying. pic.twitter.com/doznd0WEp9
