Man Who Allegedly Assaulted Bobrisky Shares Own Side Of Story (VIDEO)

The man who allegedly beat up Bobrisky has shared his own part of the story after he was tracked down by controversial on-air personality, Daddy Freeze, on Tuesday.

Speaking with the OAP at a phone shop, the man claimed that trouble started after the crossdresser applied his car brake unexpected while on motion thereby causing contact between their cars.

In the process, he said his car’s bumper was damaged while Bobrisky’s car was fine.

Also, he said he told the controversial figure ‘sorry’ and asked him to move his car out of the way but he didn’t.

