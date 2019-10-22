Man Who Assaulted Bobrisky Apologies (Video)

by Temitope Alabi
A few hours ago, news surfaced that crossdresser Bobrisky had been assaulted.

According to a viral video which surfaced online, Bob was seen being beaten by the said man after her car was hit.

The man in the said video was also seen smashing Bob’s phone and according to the latest development has reportedly sobered up and tendered an apology.

According to him, it was a misunderstanding.

Twitter user who shared the video captioned it;

“The guys has apologize. Bobrisky said she has accepted the apology but that the guy must sleep in cell. He also said that he must repair his phone and car. The guy is totally at fault and it’s well deserved.”

 

