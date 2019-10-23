Man Who Assualted Bobrisky Buys Him A New Phone; Tells His Side Of The Story (Video)

by Amaka

The man, who bashed controversial celebrity, Bobrisky’s Range Rover and broke the screen of her Iphone 11, has come out to share his side of the story.

Bobrisky and the man thst assaulted her
Bobrisky and the man thst assaulted her

The man had a chat with media personality, Daddy Freeze while buying the male cross-dresser a brand new phone.

Information Nigeria recalls Bobrisky in an update threatened to jail the man for two days but the man revealed that they were both detained by the police for fighting.

The man claimed he didn’t know who she was at first till he found out she was a man like him.

Watch the full video below:

View this post on Instagram

one, shares his own side of the story

A post shared by Naijaeverything Entertainment (@naijaeverything) on

Tags from the story
Bobrisky, Daddy Freeze
0

You may also like

Half Of A Yellow Sun Finally Debuts In Nigeria Cinemas

My Career Is More Important Than Marriage – Timaya

Chika Ike shares more photos from her European vacation

Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Have Broken Up!

‘My family was thrown out of a house in Ajegunle while I was wearing just boxers’ -Kcee

Adesua Etomi reveals the secret behind her youthful looks

Jim Iyke Hangs With Sierra Leone President, Ernest Bai Koroma

Lagos Hairdresser Sentenced to Death For Stealing Laptop and a phone

Former Bread-seller Set to Launch Reality TV Show

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *