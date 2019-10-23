Man Who Assualted Bobrisky Buys Him A New Phone; Tells His Side Of The Story (Video)

The man, who bashed controversial celebrity, Bobrisky’s Range Rover and broke the screen of her Iphone 11, has come out to share his side of the story.

The man had a chat with media personality, Daddy Freeze while buying the male cross-dresser a brand new phone.

Information Nigeria recalls Bobrisky in an update threatened to jail the man for two days but the man revealed that they were both detained by the police for fighting.

The man claimed he didn’t know who she was at first till he found out she was a man like him.

Watch the full video below: