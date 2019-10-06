Manchester City Suffers Shock Loss As Liverpool Extends Lead

by Olayemi Oladotun

Manchester City suffered a shock home loss against Wolves on Sunday courtesy of two beautiful strikes from sub, Adama Traore.

City needed to win on Sunday afternoon to close gap between them and league leaders, Liverpool.

However, things didn’t go as planned as Adama struck close to the 80th-minute mark to silence the Etihad faithful.

Chasing the game, the defending champion poured men forward. However, they were caught out again by Traore.

This leaves City, 8 points behind rival, Liverpool with 30 matches left to play.

