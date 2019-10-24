Manchester United Secure First Away Win Since March

Anthony Martial’s first-half penalty proved decisive as Manchester United moved top of their Europa League group with victory at Partizan Belgrade.

Martial, making his first start since August, sent Vladimir Stojkovic the wrong way from the spot after United’s 19-year-old defender Brandon Williams won the spot-kick.

It helped ensure that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team won for the first time in 11 attempts away from home with their only shot on target.