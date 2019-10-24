Manchester United Secure First Away Win Since March

Anthony Martial’s first-half penalty proved decisive as Manchester United moved top of their Europa League group with victory at Partizan Belgrade.
Martial, making his first start since August, sent Vladimir Stojkovic the wrong way from the spot after United’s 19-year-old defender Brandon Williams won the spot-kick.
It helped ensure that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team won for the first time in 11 attempts away from home with their only shot on target.
11 – Man Utd are winless in their last 11 away matches in all competitions (D4 L7), since winning their opening nine such games under Ole Gunnar Solskjær – the Red Devils last went longer without an away victory between March–August 1979 (12), under Dave Sexton. Unfamiliar. #UEL pic.twitter.com/e4IhYBIYRN
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 24, 2019