Manchester United Secure First Away Win Since March

by Olayemi Oladotun

Anthony Martial’s first-half penalty proved decisive as Manchester United moved top of their Europa League group with victory at Partizan Belgrade.

Social Media Goes Agog As Manutd Set To Miss 2019/2010 UEFA Champions League
Social Media Goes Agog As Manutd Set To Miss 2019/2010 UEFA Champions League

Martial, making his first start since August, sent Vladimir Stojkovic the wrong way from the spot after United’s 19-year-old defender Brandon Williams won the spot-kick.

Also Read: Manchester United Struggle Continues As They Fall To West Ham United, Lost Rashford To Injury

It helped ensure that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team won for the first time in 11 attempts away from home with their only shot on target.

Tags from the story
Europa League, manchester united
0

You may also like

Aliko Dangote Visits Emirates Stadium With Femi Otedola

Melbourne Victory 0, Liverpool 2: Gerrard Leads The Reds to Victory in Melbourne.

Wimbledon 2014: Federer, Wawrinka Advance, Teenager Stuns Gasquet

Man Utd Go 10-Points Clear As Liverpool Falls 2-1 At Old Trafford

Prosecutor Says Pistorius is Concocting Evidence

Revealed: The David Villa Advert That Barcelona Wanted Banned

Mourinho- “Fantastic” Chelsea Imperious in Gelsenkirchen

City Agrees Fee With Sevilla For the Services of Jesus Navas.

Babatunde Fashola to represent President Buhari at Nigeria vs Zambia tie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *