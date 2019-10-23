Many Feared Dead In Early Morning Otedola Bridge Accident

by Verity
Many people are feared dead in the multiple accidents that occurred on the Otedola Bridge, Lagos, along Lagos- Ibadan Expressway, in the early hours Wednesday.

According to reports, five vehicles were involved in the ancient which occurred about 8 am during the early morning downpour at Otedola Bridge, outward Lagos to Berger.

Read Also: Again, Trucks Fall On Otedola Bridge In Lagos

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Lagos State Ambulance Service, LASAMBUS, are currently at the scene of the incident.

Although there is a conflict as to the exact number of casualties, LASEMA has however confirmed one person dead while those injured have been taken to various hospitals for treatment.

Others present at the scene include; Men of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, of the Lagos State Police Command, Lagos State Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Ciro’s, FRSC, among others.

 

