‘Many Hospitals In Nigeria Should Be Shut Down’ – Mabel Makun Shares Her Experience

by Temitope Alabi
Mable Makun
Mabel Makun

Ace Interior designer and wife to comedian AY Makun, Mabel Makun, has taken to social media to share her unpleasant experience at a hospital in Lekki area of Lagos State.

Mabel shared her experience while reacting to the viral video of a mother shouting at a doctor in Igando who allegedly refused to treat her sick child because they had a misunderstanding.

She wrote;

“Too bad. Had the same experience with a well known Hospital in Lekki. They said I must make payment before treatment and immediately I did. I got an alert, they gave me a receipt at the reception for treatment, I got upstairs for treatment and was refused treatment because they said my payment was only reflecting downstairs but not their system upstairs. Guess what? I was in mad pain in my chest. I had to leave for another hospital. A lot of hospitals in Nigeria needs to be shut down, most doctors in Nigeria do not value human lives.”

Mabel Makun
Mabel Makun
