‘Many Hospitals In Nigeria Should Be Shut Down’ – Mabel Makun Shares Her Experience

Ace Interior designer and wife to comedian AY Makun, Mabel Makun, has taken to social media to share her unpleasant experience at a hospital in Lekki area of Lagos State.

Mabel shared her experience while reacting to the viral video of a mother shouting at a doctor in Igando who allegedly refused to treat her sick child because they had a misunderstanding.

She wrote;

“Too bad. Had the same experience with a well known Hospital in Lekki. They said I must make payment before treatment and immediately I did. I got an alert, they gave me a receipt at the reception for treatment, I got upstairs for treatment and was refused treatment because they said my payment was only reflecting downstairs but not their system upstairs. Guess what? I was in mad pain in my chest. I had to leave for another hospital. A lot of hospitals in Nigeria needs to be shut down, most doctors in Nigeria do not value human lives.”