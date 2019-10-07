Many Parents Treat Their Children Like Bad Remote Control: Reno Omokri

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri, has advised parents to stop controlling their wards like an ineffective remote control.
The pastor explained that repetitive hitting of children to correct them could damage the children.
Hence, he advised parents to employ new tactics to control their children. See his tweet below:
Many parents treat their children like remote controls that wont work. They hit them till they behave. But, repetitive hitting damages both remote and kids. Get a new battery for the remote. Get new tactics for your kid
#TableShaker#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 7, 2019