Many Parents Treat Their Children Like Bad Remote Control: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri, has advised parents to stop controlling their wards like an ineffective remote control.

Reno Omokri
The pastor explained that repetitive hitting of children to correct them could damage the children.

Hence, he advised parents to employ new tactics to control their children. See his tweet below:

