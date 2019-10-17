Marginalization Of Ndi-Igbo Under Buhari Is Self-inflicted: Reno Omokri

by Eyitemi
Reno Omokri
Nigerian author, Reno Omokri

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri, has alleged that the marginalization suffered by the Ndi’Igbos under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is partly self-inflicted.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he likened his comment to the fire incident that happened at Onitsha market.

He queried why the market that is reportedly the biggest in West Africa not have a full-fledged fire station

Read Also: A Northern Governor in Lagos is possible by 2035: Reno Omokri

He concluded by saying that is not Buhari’s fault but Ndi’Igbo’s fault.

He wrote:

1-Ndi’Igbo are marginalized under General @MBuhari. But some of their marginalizations are self-inflicted. How can Onitsha Market, reputedly the largest in West Africa, not have a full-fledged fire station? That is not Buhari’s fault. That is Ndi’Igbo’s FAILURE!

His tweet:

 

