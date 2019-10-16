Married Actress Kemi Afolabi Clashes With A Lady Over Actor Gida Sulaimon (Photo)

by Amaka

Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi is currently in a mess after she publicly exposed a lady, Gloria Johnson for allegedly threatening her severally.

Kemi Afolabi
Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi

The 41-year-old actress also said she had reported the lady to the right authority and she released the number of the caller disturbing her privacy.

It didn’t end there as one of her followers, @amarachi_igwe 1 stormed her comment section with claims that the married actress is guilty as she is romantically involved with her fellow colleague, Dauda Sulaimon alias Gida.

Read Also: Cobhams Asuquo’s Wife Reveals Their First Son Was Born Blind (Video)

The web user claimed the lady had only called the actress to end her relationship with Gida but she twisted the story around.

See the exchange below:

Screenshot of the exchange

Tags from the story
Gida Sulaimon, Gloria Johnson, Kemi Afolabi
0

You may also like

“2Face is a fool, he needs to grow up” – Eedris Abdulkareem once again fires back at 2face

Bobrisky Shares throwback photo, says “Each time I remember my previous life I thank God”

From this day onward, I will begin officiating ‘marriages in Christ’ – Daddy Freeze declares

Watch Tonto Dikeh’s Heartbreaking Campaign Against Domestic Violence

Davido’s producer, Kiddominat apologizes to Soundcity following his Twitter rant for not winning the ‘Producer of the year’ award

Here Is The The Secret Behind Kate Henshaw’s Happiness And Youthful Looks

Gospel Rapper, Bouqui Takes Her Mum To The Studio On Her 73rd Birthday

I’m tired of random dates, I need a Man –Lorraine Lionheart, music star

Politician posts his nude photo on Facebook while sending to a lady (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *