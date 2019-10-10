Mayor of Mexico Tied To Truck, Dragged Along Bad Road He Failed To Fix (Video)

A Mexican mayor was recently tied to the back of a Toyota pick-up truck and dragged through the streets for failing to repair a bad road.

The CCTV footage which was released on the internet shows the mayor of Las Margaritas, Jorge Luis Escandon Hernandez wearing blue trousers and a white while being pulled through the streets.

Fortunately, the police eventually stopped the truck so he could be rescued him.

The Mayor was said to have been abducted from his office by the angry residents and this is the second attack in 2019.

A local news outlet, El Heraldo de Mexico reported that the Mayor sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries, and even gave a speech several hours after the incident.

Hernandez had gave his words that he was going to repair the local road, bring drinking water and electricity to the community of roughly 500 people during his electoral campaign but he failed to do so.

Watch the video below: