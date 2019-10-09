MC Galaxy Accept Khafi’s Apology, Asks For Her Account Details

by Amaka

Nigeria singer, MC Galaxy has finally accepted the apology of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi and has further requested for her account details.

Khafi
Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi

Information Nigeria recalls the Metropolitan Police had taken to Instagram to explain the reason she did not show up it in time to collect the money promised by the philanthropist songwriter.

MC Galaxy had also given her share of the money to fellow ex-housemate, Cindy.

According to a new post by the singer, he has accepted Khafi’s apology and will still be giving her the sum of 500 thousand naira.

See his full post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3ZJzlfFamL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tags from the story
Cindy, Khafi, MC Galaxy
0

