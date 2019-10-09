MC Galaxy Gifts Frodd And Omashola N500K, N300K Respectively

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian singer MC Galaxy has shown just how generous he can be.

Just after gifting, BBNaija housemate Cindy the sum of N1 million, he has extended his generosity to Frodd and Omashola whom he gifted N500k and N300k last night.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Khafi Reacts As MC Galaxy Gifts N1m To Cindy (Video)

MC Galaxy also revealed that he waited for Frodd for 2 hours and was no going to give out the money any longer but “fate” made them meet yesterday.

Omashola, who was with Frodd during the meeting also got N300K from the “Sekem” crooner.

 

 

0

You may also like

Lagos To Institute Stiffer Sanctions Against Tax Evaders, Says LIRS Boss

Find out how Goodluck Jonathan was treated when he visited Kano State

BREAKING!!!!! President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf expelled from Unity Party

Over 900 Arms Destroyed by the Nigerian Army Discovered During Amnesty Programme

Supreme court suspends Ali Modu Sheriff, appoints Ahmed Makarfi as PDP Chairman

Obama gives Powerful Speech at the Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (Watch)

#AgbadaChallenge; Ebuka finally apologises for not showing up at Merry Men premiere

Christmas is a celebration for pagans – Daddy Freeze continues to stir up more controversial topics

Bayelsa State government shuts down Chinese company over tax evasion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *