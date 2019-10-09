MC Galaxy Gifts Frodd And Omashola N500K, N300K Respectively

Nigerian singer MC Galaxy has shown just how generous he can be.

Just after gifting, BBNaija housemate Cindy the sum of N1 million, he has extended his generosity to Frodd and Omashola whom he gifted N500k and N300k last night.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Khafi Reacts As MC Galaxy Gifts N1m To Cindy (Video)

MC Galaxy also revealed that he waited for Frodd for 2 hours and was no going to give out the money any longer but “fate” made them meet yesterday.

Omashola, who was with Frodd during the meeting also got N300K from the “Sekem” crooner.