MC Galaxy Gifts N500k To Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khafi

BBNaija housemate Khafi has also been gifty some huge sume of money by singer MC galaxy not long after the latter also gave fellow housemates Cindy, Frodd and Omashola some money.

Khafi was given the money after she apologized for her inability to make it Laura Ikeji’s store on the island. According to her, she was stuck in traffic after a photoshoot.

She wrote as she shared her video;

Thank you to everyone who supported me and suggested me to get the money offered yesterday by Mc Galaxy and thank you for the opportunity sir. Unfortunately I was not able to get from the mainland to the island due to serious traffic and was still on my way when the money was redistributed.

I don’t take it lightly that people went out of their way to suggest me, I appreciate you! Please keep supporting me in every way you can. I also want to congratulate Cindy who was given the money instead. I pray for many more opportunities for blessings for all of us.

She has since shared proof of getting N500k from MC Galaxy.