MC Galaxy Reacts To Khafi’s Apology, Gifts Her 500K (Photo)

by Michael
MC Galaxy Khafi
Nigerian Singer MC Galaxy

Popular Nigerian musician Mc Galaxy has also gifted 5ook to evicted Big Brother Naija Housemate, Khafi.

This followed after Khafi made a video apologizing after she was unable to come for the money in person.

She blamed her shortcoming on the traffic from the mainland of Lagos to the Island.

MC Galaxy replied that he has heard her apology and would also give her N1M as he asks her to send her account number.

In his own words: “Apology accepted, oya DM your account number”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3ZJzlfFamL/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

He went further to share a photo of the transaction.

Congratulations @acupofkhafi ❤️

