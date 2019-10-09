MC Galaxy Spalshes N1M On BBNaija’s Cindy

It is definitely a season of cash and gift collection for BBNaija housemates as Cindy becomes the latest to be given cash of N1m by singer, MC Galaxy.
The announcement was made by Laura Ikeji via her Instagram page on Tuesday.
See what she wrote below:
View this post on Instagram
So my precious Cindy went to the @lauraikejigang to shop with her 100k voucher and God did wonders lol. My bestie @mcgalaxymcg had initially promised some housemates 500k each and well dunno what happened but they didn’t show up except Cindy who was there shopping and well, my darling friend decided to give her a whooping some of N1m cash WTF!!! Cindy is a child of grace. God bless u Gala. I’m actually glad things planned out this way. That my girl! ❤️