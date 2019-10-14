MC Galaxy Unfollows Mercy After She Gets Herself A New Management

by Olayemi Oladotun

It seems all is not well in the camp of Mc Galaxy as he unfollows Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy, on Instagram following her decision to get new management.

MC Galaxy
Messi and MC Galaxy

Mercy days after winning the grand prize, decided things have to take a new turn and decide to change her management team; however, MC Galaxy, who was not pleased with this development, unfollowed her immediately.

The reality star had earlier revealed that MC Galaxy is the one in charge of her social media accounts and her manager during her time in Big Brother’s house.

See evidence below:

Mc Galaxy
MC Galaxy unfollows BBNaija winner on IG
Mercy
Mercy announces new management
