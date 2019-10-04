Media Personality, Charles Anazodo Tears Tiwa Savage Into Pieces ‘For Not Greeting Him’

Popular TV and Radio personality, Charles Anazodo has taken to Twitter to condemn Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage for walking past him without saying hello.

According to the OAP, he was with a colleague when Savage, who visited the Nigerian radio station, Beat FM, walked right past them without saying ‘hi’.

The media personality took a slight dig at her, a sarcastic swipe at the singer, saying ‘being a superstar gives you the right to be discourteous.’

He tweeted: @TiwaSavage was a guest on @THEBEAT999FM earlier today, arrived and walked past @kallyjoe and I, and didn’t have the courtesy to say hello. I guess being a superstar gives you the right to be discourteous.