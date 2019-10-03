“Men Only Need Space To Have Sex But Women Need Reason To Have Sex”, Says Dayo Amusa

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa took to Instagram on Thursday to share a lengthy post regarding the way men and women view sex.

The actress shared a photo of an unclad man and woman in the act of copulating but they seem to be distracted by their phones.

Amusa wrote:

“SEX AND FEELINGS

A man can have sex with a lady and still don’t have any feelings for her, men only need space to have sex but women need reason to have sex.

A woman cannot have sex without feelings except sex workes. A man can travel eight hours ‘just to have sex with a female friend and yet not love her.’ Sex makes men act as if they are in love while they are not.

The eight hours travel sacrifice, gifts bought, hotel paid for and other expenses may seem to be coming from true love but they were all in the sacrifice for sex and nothing more.

The foolish thing is this, the majority of women would jump up inside and conclude that this is the art of true love.

Sex is not an act of commitment. Men still leave the women they sleep with on the bed and start thinking of the next woman to sleep with. The satisfaction that comes with sex dies in minutes. It is in the nature of Lions to go miles to hunt. The same with men.

A man who can afford the expenses of flying from the UK to Nigeria for sex would do it as if he would never turn to another woman for sex.

Sex drives men to do what seems like the impossible and such turns women around and they start acting weird.

Sex and love are not on the same page even in the dictionary. People can abandon their gold mines and dig the grave for sex.

Most young men do terrible things just to have the resources to keep many girls in their life.

You may think they are working hard to live well in the future but they are just living for fun and that is all. Students are now living together like husbands and wives, and our society calls it love.

What kind of people do these students become when they leave school?This is why we have a lot of frustrated graduates than nation-building graduates.

Today, a 16-year-old girl is already into sex. She wants to wear everything on trend. She is already a prostitute in the sense that any man that comes her way for relationship must show signs of money and she would respond to him.

The funny thing is this, almost all those girls that have become sex symbols end up in a deep mess. How many of them today is changing the world they are into”

See the post below: