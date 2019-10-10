“Men Should Be Placed On Birth Control, Not Women” – Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has shared a cryptic post, stating which gender ought to be put on birth control.

According to the post:

“One man can impregnate 9 women everyday for 9 months. Those are 2,430 pregnancies. One woman can only get pregnant once within 9 months, even if she beds 9 men everyday within 9 months. That’s only 1 pregnancy. So clearly, society is placing the birth control responsibilities on the wrong gender. Science is busy making pills, and hormone altering devices for the wrong person. The culprit is known, and on the loose.”

See the post below: