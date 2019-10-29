Men Will Always Cheat, Says Nollywood Actress Moyo Lawal

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal is of the opinion that men will cheat no matter the extent to which a woman goes for them.

According to the curvy actress, no sex position can stop a man from cheating, adding that women should concentrate on marrying men who make them happy.

In her words;

If you like, be made of gold 😂and buy all the kaya things 😂😂…. he will still cheat and it is in the least expected places, not even the obvious one 😂😂🙈🙈….🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️…. p.s if you like say my self-esteem is low 😂… I have heard…. he will still cheat 😂😂🙈🙈 In fact you see that one you can swear, he will never cheat 😂😂😂… kingpin …. My darling women just marry a man who makes you happy so you can remove your eyes from excesses otherwise you will kill ya self because of another woman …..