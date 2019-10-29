Men Will Always Cheat, Says Nollywood Actress Moyo Lawal

by Temitope Alabi
Moyo Lawal
Curvy actress, Moyo Lawal

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal is of the opinion that men will cheat no matter the extent to which a woman goes for them.

According to the curvy actress, no sex position can stop a man from cheating, adding that women should concentrate on marrying men who make them happy.

In her words;

If you like, be made of gold 😂and buy all the kaya things 😂😂…. he will still cheat and it is in the least expected places, not even the obvious one 😂😂🙈🙈….🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️…. p.s if you like say my self-esteem is low 😂… I have heard…. he will still cheat 😂😂🙈🙈 In fact you see that one you can swear, he will never cheat 😂😂😂… kingpin …. My darling women just marry a man who makes you happy so you can remove your eyes from excesses otherwise you will kill ya self because of another woman …..

