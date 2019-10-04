“Men Will Always Cheat While Women Will Always Lie”, Says Shatta Wale (Photo)

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale took to social media to make controversial remarks about infidelity in a relationship.

The singer’s ex-fiancee, Michy had recently claimed she suffered in his hands as he began abusing her immediately after he staged a fake proposal to her.

Reacting to the claims, the singer took to Snapchat, admitting that he is indeed a cheat but he is also caring.

Shatta Wale also added that it is part of men’s nature to cheat while women will always lie.

