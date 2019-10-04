“Men Will Always Cheat While Women Will Always Lie”, Says Shatta Wale (Photo)

by Amaka

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale took to social media to make controversial remarks about infidelity in a relationship.

Shatta Wale and Michy
Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and his ex-girlfriend, Michy

The singer’s ex-fiancee, Michy had recently claimed she suffered in his hands as he began abusing her immediately after he staged a fake proposal to her.

Reacting to the claims, the singer took to Snapchat, admitting that he is indeed a cheat but he is also caring.

Shatta Wale also added that it is part of men’s nature to cheat while women will always lie.

Tags from the story
Michy, shatta Wale
