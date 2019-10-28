Mercy Aigbe Finds Herself In Another Scandal

by Temitope Alabi
Mercy Aigbe
Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has again found herself in another cloth scandal.

The mom of two who months unveiled her Asoebi fabric line, branded ‘Asoebi by Mercy’ has been called out by a Chinese firm.

Mercy had written on social media back then;

“From Factory to warehouse, to stores, I am producing, sourcing, and handpicking, exclusive, lush, uniquely made fabric for my beautiful clients Stressful I tell you but I would go to any length to make sure my customers get the best of the best at reasonable prices!… my customers are Kings” Mercy Aigbe recently gushed about the line.

In the new development, the Chinese Manufacturer who claims he supplied her fabrics revealed Mercy is yet to settle her debts with them.

Watch the video below;

