Mercy Bags Second Endorsement Deal With Moet And Chandon

Big Brother Nigeria season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ winner, Mercy Eke has just bagged yet another endorsement deal with french winery, Moët & Chandon.

The reality star revealed she wouldn’t have done it without her biggest supporter, Cubana Priest.

The curvy video vixen took to her Instagram page to announce the exciting news with the words:

“@moetchandon My Newest Family, God Has Done Me Well Beyond My Humble Imaginations, I am So International💵 @cubana_chiefpriest Baddest plug🔌”

This is Mercy’s second endorsement deal after she emerged Innoson Motors Nigeria Brand Ambassador.

