Mercy, Cee-C Become Brand Ambassador For Royal Hairs

2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke, has she has put pen to paper to join former Big Brother housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, simply known as Cee-C as brand ambassador for the same company, Royal Hairs.

Shortly after signing the new contract, she took to her Instagram page to write Cee-C: “So happy to join your family.”

Cee-C, while reacting, sent her a congratulatory message.

This is just one out of many endorsement deals Mercy has bagged after emerging winner of the BBNaija reality TV show.

See their exchange below: