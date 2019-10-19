Mercy Cooks Egusi Soup Very Well, That Is Why Ike Is Following Her Around: Uche Maduagwu

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has shared that no 2019 BBNaija housemate, cooks Egusi soup better than the winner of the reality TV show, Mercy.
Speaking in an Instagram post, he further said that is why IkeIke is struck with her.
See what he wrote below:
No Ex #BBnaija2019 housemate can cook Egusi soup better than Mercy, she is a great cook like @iniedo 🍚🍚 #Omg, have you ever tasted Mercy’s Egusi soup before? 🙄 If you have, then you will know why #IKE was #following her around like #Google map in #PepperDem. 🤣#IniEdo is a dear sister and a colleague, 🎬 and i can tell you that #Mercy is a great cook like her. Ask anyone in #Nollywood, and they will tell you that @iniedo has a devine talent when it comes to cooking #African food, 🍚honestly, the aroma of Mercy’s EGUSI soup always remind me of our great #movie LEGEND, @iniedo 😍Even when they tried to allegedly remove her ‘Christmas hair’ in #BBnaija with #PortHacourt speed, 🤣she still did not forget how to make the #best Egusi soup. 🙄 As the biggest #actor in #Nigeria, i prophecy to all my FEMALE fans in #Naija, #Ghana, #UK and every where in the #world, may your cooking skills attract your billionaire husband material for wedding this year.✈️ #repost #WeddingDress #actress #marriage #bride #instagram #wedding #blog #instagood