Mercy Cooks Egusi Soup Very Well, That Is Why Ike Is Following Her Around: Uche Maduagwu

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has shared that no 2019 BBNaija housemate, cooks Egusi soup better than the winner of the reality TV show, Mercy.

Read Also: Why I Regret Supporting Tacha; Uche Maduagwu

Speaking in an Instagram post, he further said that is why IkeIke is struck with her.

See what he wrote below: